Roediger elected chair of AAAS psychology section

Henry L. “Roddy” Roediger III, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected chair of the psychology section of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

As section chair, Roediger will help identify broad issues in science of interest to AAAS and the psychology section, assist in the planning of future initiatives and participate on a committee that selects future AAAS psychology fellows. His three-year term includes one year each as chair-elect, chair and retiring chair.

AAAS, the world’s largest general scientific society, is an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing science, engineering and innovation for the benefit of all.