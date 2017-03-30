Ruoff honored by emergency physician organization

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Brent Ruoff, MD, associate professor and director of the Division of Emergency Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Missouri College of Emergency Physicians’ R.R. Hannas Physician of the Year Award.

The R.R. Hannas Award is presented each year to a physician who best exemplifies the spirit, skill and dedication of America’s emergency physicians.