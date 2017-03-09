Submit proposals for Kemper’s Teaching Gallery

The Kemper Art Museum is accepting proposals for the spring 2018 Teaching Gallery. The gallery is an exhibit space dedicated to exhibiting works from the museum with ties to university curricula. Proposals are due by May 12.
