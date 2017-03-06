The View From Here 3.6.17

Richard J. Hodes, MD (right), director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), had lunch with representatives from the School of Medicine, including Ben Palanca, MD, assistant professor of anesthesiology, after Hodes spoke at the school March 1 about the NIA’s funding and research priorities. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Nicole Hudson (left), lead catalyst (executive director) of Forward through Ferguson, gave the keynote address at the second annual Impact Investing Symposium, held Feb. 24 in Bauer Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./ Washington University)
Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with (from left) Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law; Vice Provost Adrienne Davis and Adam Rosenzweig, professor, during a “fireside chat” in Graham Chapel Feb 27. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students perform in the Shakespeare classic “Macbeth,” presented by the Performing Arts Department in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
First-year student Niara Swann walks during the African Students Association’s annual fashion show Feb. 24, titled “African Radiance,” held in Tisch Commons at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
