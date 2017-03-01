Van Essen honored by Cognitive Neuroscience Society

David C. Van Essen, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Neurobiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will be awarded the George A. Miller Prize for distinguished scholarship by the Cognitive Neuroscience Society at the society’s annual meeting March 26.
The prize, awarded to researchers whose work has revolutionized the field of cognitive neuroscience, recognizes Van Essen’s groundbreaking work on mapping the human brain.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
