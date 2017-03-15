The View From Here 3.15.17

Washington University lighting students Kaia Lyons (left) and Ricki Pettinato, both of the Performing Arts Department, work March 2 to recreate works by iconic dancer Loie Fuller. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./ Washington University)
Washington University lighting students from the Performing Arts Department work with visiting dancer Jody Sperling in the Kemper Art Museum March 2 to recreate works by Loie Fuller, an iconic 19th-century dancer widely credited with inventing lighting techniques still in use today. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./ Washington University)
The Washington University baseball team played Luther College on March 4, ultimately winning that contest 14-7. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Chai Feldblum gives an Assembly Series lecture, “Protecting LGBTQ+ Progress in Challenging Times,” March 3 in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at the School of Law. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Henry S. Webber (second from left), Washington University’s executive vice chancellor for administration, shakes hands with Gov. Eric Greitens at a news conference announcing that Microsoft Corp. will open a regional headquarters and a technology center in the Cortex Innovation Community. Webber is board chairman of Cortex, and the university is among the district’s co-founders.
Political scientist Betsy Sinclair, of Arts & Sciences, speaks March 9 in Brown Hall as part of a faculty symposium exploring Donald Trump’s victory from various academic angles. Her remarks focused on voter confidence and the “winner effect” in last year’s election. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Snow covers a tree limb outside Brookings Hall on the Danforth Campus March 13. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
