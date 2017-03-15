The View From Here 3.15.17

Chai Feldblum gives an Assembly Series lecture, “Protecting LGBTQ+ Progress in Challenging Times,” March 3 in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at the School of Law. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)

Henry S. Webber (second from left), Washington University’s executive vice chancellor for administration, shakes hands with Gov. Eric Greitens at a news conference announcing that Microsoft Corp. will open a regional headquarters and a technology center in the Cortex Innovation Community. Webber is board chairman of Cortex, and the university is among the district’s co-founders.