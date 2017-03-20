The View From Here 3.20.17

Plant biologist Kenneth Olsen, of Arts & Sciences, studies the domestication of rice and has an office full of plants and large or decorative seeds. One day, he noticed a potted plant in his office (genus Scindapsus) had emerged high on the wall from behind a banner. A climbing vine, it casually created unassuming but spectacular art. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Jeffrey McCune, of Arts & Sciences, speaks about Kanye West for an Assembly Series lecture in Knight Hall on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
University alumnus Gyo Obata (left) speaks as John Inazu, of the School of Law, listens during a panel discussion Feb. 24, 2017, about the legacy of Japanese-American internment during World War II. The panel was moderated by Rebecca Copeland, of Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The School of Medicine’s annual Health Happening Fair was held March 14 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Robert Engeszer, an associate director at Bernard Becker Medical Library, visits with School of Medicine employees Viktoryia Schnose, of Human Resources, and Tracie Hughes, of the Program in Physical Therapy, during the school’s Health Happening Fair March 14 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
A pediatric firearm safety symposium, which looked at the societal and economic impact on children of firearm deaths and injuries, was held March 7 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus as part of the university’s gun violence initiative.
Tarek El-Messidi (center), founding director of the Muslim organization CelebrateMercy, speaks during a public forum, “Jews and Muslims Turn Hate to Humanity,” held March 8, 2017, in Graham Chapel. Marie Griffith, director of the university’s Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, and Andrew Rehfeld, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, listen. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
