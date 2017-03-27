The View From Here 3.27.17

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (back row, second from right) met with groups of college students, including the university’s McDonnell Academy scholars, as they visited Washington to discuss their studies, the importance of getting young people involved in public service and efforts to make college more affordable.
An event focused on the university’s part-time master’s programs was held March 15 in Knight Hall. Yemi Akande-Bartsch (left), Mandy Greeno, Jennifer Fickeler, Andrew Knight and Blake Marggraff take part in a panel discussion as part of the evening. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Brian Nosek, co-founder of the Center for Open Science, delivered an Assembly Series lecture, “Improving Openness and Reproducibility in Scholarly Communication,” March 22 in Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Charise Garber, a student in the Medical Scientist Training Program at Washington University, plays the piano on the second floor of the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Performing Arts Department students rehearse “The Case of Tom Sawyer,” an original play by the PAD’s Carter Lewis, which they performed in Washington March 15 as part of the School of Law’s 150th anniversary celebration. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
James V. Wertsch (right), vice chancellor for international affairs and director of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, visits with Howard Cayne, a university trustee and alum (JD ’79) during the scholar and alum reception at Decatur House earlier this month. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
McDonnell Scholars take photos after visiting the Capitol. From left are Girish Sharma, Corning Inc. Corporate Fellow, of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; Eric Cawi, a U.S. scholar and doctoral candidate in electrical and systems engineering; and Yigang Li, Shinichiro Watari Fellow, of Chinese University of Hong Kong. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
