Washington University named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Washington University in St. Louis has been named a “Voter Friendly Campus” for its success in preparing students to participate in the democratic process.

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement coordinates university efforts to cultivate informed and engaged citizens. This year, the institute registered thousands of student voters; organized multiple programs for students, faculty and staff about local, state and national issues; provided election resources; and hosted Election Day events, including the campus polling place.

Eighty-three universities received the designation. The Voter Friendly Campus initiative is led by Campus Vote Project and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

