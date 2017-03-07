Who Knew WashU? 3.7.17

Question: An iconic photographer’s documentation of Japanese internment during World War II at a northern California camp was displayed a few years ago in the Kemper Art Museum alongside Japanese painter Chiura Obata’s work on the same subject. Who was the photographer?

A) Ansel Adams

B) Dorothea Lange

C) Paul Strand

D) Edward Weston

