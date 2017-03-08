Wrighton named among Ingram’s ‘Icons of Education’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton was selected by Ingram’s Magazine as one of its 2017 Icons of Education.

The editors of Ingram’s, the Kansas City-based monthly business publication, selected 11 leaders in education from the Missouri and Kansas bistate region for its annual list.

He was featured in Ingram’s February edition and, along with the other honorees, was recognized during an awards ceremony held March 8 in Kansas City.