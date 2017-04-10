I-CARES 10th anniversary celebration planned

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis will hold a celebration in honor of the 10th anniversary of the International Center for Advanced Renewable Energy and Sustainability (I-CARES) from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Emerson Auditorium in Knight Hall.

Peter Wyse Jackson, president of the Missouri Botanical Garden and the George Engelmann Professor of Botany at Washington University, will deliver the keynote address, and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton will make important announcements about the future of the center.

University administrators, faculty and staff, along with students and the campus community, are invited to register and attend the event.