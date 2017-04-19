The Bard meets B-school

Washington University in St. Louis will celebrate William Shakespeare’s 453rd birthday with a special event on campus April 23, featuring performances of some of the Bard’s most famous works, including Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, As You Like It, Henry V and Twelfth Night.

Olin Business School is hosting the celebration, which will be produced and performed in conjunction with Washington University’s Performing Arts Department, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, The Black Rep, Opera Theatre St. Louis and the Ghost Lights. Olin’s own dramatic society, The Dean’s Players, will also participate in the event, which takes place on Mudd Field from 2-4 p.m.

Olin Dean Mark Taylor came up with the idea for the birthday bash. A native of Great Britain, he is a longtime Shakespeare enthusiast and scholar, and holds a master’s degree in English Renaissance and Romantic Literature.

“Shakespeare at Olin has provided a wonderful opportunity to connect with great people and programs across Washington University and in the St. Louis community,” Taylor said.

“I’ve always found Shakespeare to have strong messages for leaders and managers, in business and in general. Henry V’s Agincourt speech is truly inspirational, and two compelling maxims of which I often remind myself — from Shakespeare’s King John and Hamlet, respectively — are, ‘Strong reasons make strong actions’ and ‘We know what we are but not what we may be.’ ”

Taylor hopes Shakespeare at Olin becomes an annual celebration.

The event, which also includes additional entertainment from Washington University’s School of Music as well as refreshments, is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit olin.wustl.edu/Shakespeare.