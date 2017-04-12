Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 3, the following faculty members were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with Tenure

Leopoldo J. Cabassa as associate professor in the Brown School; and

Benjamin D. Kozower, MD, as professor of surgery in the School of Medicine (effective March 3).

Promotion with Tenure

Deepta Bhattacharya to associate professor of pathology and immunology in the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Derek S. Brown to associate professor in the Brown School;

Julie M. Bugg as associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Matthew A. Ciorba to associate professor of medicine in the School of Medicine;

Alexis E. Duncan to associate professor in the Brown School;

Danielle S. Dutton as associate professor of creative writing in Arts & Sciences;

Takeshi Egawa to associate professor of pathology and immunology in the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Ryan C. Fields, MD, to associate professor of surgery in the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Roberto Galletto to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics in the School of Medicine (effective March 3); and

Derek J. Hoeferlin to associate professor of architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Darrell L. Hudson to associate professor in the Brown School;

Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, to associate professor of neurological surgery, of neurology and of developmental biology in the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Kristina R. Kleutghen as associate professor of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences;

Zhao Ma as associate professor of modern Chinese history and culture in Arts & Sciences;

Paige A. McGinley as associate professor of performing arts in Arts & Sciences;

Jacob M. Montgomery as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Amber J. Musser as associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences;

Sowande’ Mustakeem as associate professor of history and of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences;

Jason Q. Purnell to associate professor in the Brown School;

E.A. Quinn as associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;

Lucia C. Strader as associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences;

Andrew F. Tuch to professor of law in the School of Law; and

Fuzhong Zhang to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science.