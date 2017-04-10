Cafe, bookstore, more opening on Medical Campus

New services are opening in the McDonnell Pediatric Research Building and the Mid Campus Center on the Medical Campus, including a cafe, Farmstead, and a campus store.
Learn more on the School of Medicine site.
