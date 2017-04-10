Cafe, bookstore, more opening on Medical Campus

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New services are opening in the McDonnell Pediatric Research Building and the Mid Campus Center on the Medical Campus, including a cafe, Farmstead, and a campus store.

Learn more on the School of Medicine site.