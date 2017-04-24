Employees interested in green offices sought

The Office of Sustainability seeks employees interested in creating sustainable work environments who would like to certify their offices through the Green Office Program.
All who begin the certification process by Monday, May 1, will be entered into a raffle for a catered lunch or happy hour by a Green Dining Alliance restaurant (up to $100 value). For more information and to certify, visit the sustainability website.
