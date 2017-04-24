Graduate student accepted into Mellon School program

Annelise Finegan Wasmoen, a PhD candidate in comparative literature in Arts & Sciences, has been accepted to the prestigious Mellon School of Theater and Performance Research for its 2017 session.

She will participate in the Mellon School’s intensive summer seminar, this year titled “Research, Pedagogy, Activism,” which will convene at Harvard University. During the two-week session, faculty members and graduate students from around the world will explore how the performing arts can incubate new ideas and practices in research, pedagogy and activism.

Wasmoen’s research interests include 20th- and 21st-century literature and theater, Chinese to English translation, and theories of translation and performance. She previously won the the 2015 Best Translated Book Award for fiction for her translation of Can Xue’s “The Last Lover” (Yale University Press, 2014).