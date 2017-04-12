Landers named Summer School director

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Beth Landers recently was named director of the Summer School and assistant dean in University College in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

In addition to coordinating summer courses and programs for undergraduate, graduate and pre-college students, she also will handle faculty and student concerns during the summer sessions.

Before joining Washington University, Landers was discipline director and assistant professor of French at Dominican University in River Forest, Ill. Prior to that, she served as director of language programs and associate teaching professor of French at the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature from Knox College and a PhD in French literature from Washington University. For more on Landers, visit the Ampersand.