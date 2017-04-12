Med school musical on stage April 27-29

Students on the Medical Campus are preparing to perform their annual musical later this month. The show is “Beauty and the Beast,” and performances are at 8 p.m. April 27-29. Learn more and buy tickets online.
Students on the Medical Campus are preparing to perform their annual musical later this month. The show is “Beauty and the Beast,” and performances are at 8 p.m. April 27-29. Learn more and buy tickets online.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.