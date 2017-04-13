Media Advisory: Sustainability showcase, celebration

What: The first EnviroSLAM, a discussion of global environmental challenges and a showcase of environment, energy and sustainability initiatives at Washington University in St. Louis. There also will be multimedia exhibits representing more than 20 key university initiatives, including student organizations.

When: 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19

Where: St. Louis Art Museum’s LEED Gold-certified East Building, 1 Fine Arts Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110

Who: This celebration and showcase includes Washington University students, alumni, faculty and administration, plus members of the community. Among the speakers are:

Peter Raven, the George Engelmann Professor of Botany emerita, president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden and a leading expert on biodiversity will address major global environmental and sustainability challenges. Raven was named a “hero of the planet” by Time Magazine.

Barbara Schaal, dean of the of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor, a leading botanist and immediate past president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest multi-disciplinary science society, will discuss the sustainability initiatives, education and research at the university.

Two students from the Office of Sustainability, Taylor Blevin and Jamal Gaddis.

Why: As Raven stated: “By the beginning of the next century, we face the prospect of losing half our wildlife. Yet we rely on the living world to sustain ourselves. It is very frightening. The extinctions we face pose an even greater threat to civilization than climate change — for the simple reason they are irreversible. The world seems not incapable but rather unwilling to take the necessary steps to ensure a sustainable future — not for the Earth, but for ourselves. If forecasts are confirmed, and 30 to 50 percent of the planet’s species will be wiped out by 2100, we’ll all be to blame. Oh, and we’ll all suffer.”

