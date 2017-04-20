Media Advisory: Washington University College Prep scholars to celebrate graduation Sunday

Cohort of 25 students has received more than $4 million in college scholarship offers

What: Washington University in St. Louis College Prep graduation

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium. Parking is available in the Millbrook Garage.

Washington University in St. Louis will celebrate the graduation of the first cohort of its College Prep Program, a unique initiative that prepares low-income, first-generation students for college. College Prep students, their families, high school principals and Washington University students and administrators will gather to hear from College Prep students and from Lerone A. Martin, assistant professor of religion and politics. Washington University Provost Holden Thorp will present to each student a College Prep cord.

All 25 members of the cohort have been accepted into college. They have received more than $4 million in scholarship offers. Five students will be attending Washington University, which will provide students financial support through its College Prep Scholarship.

“We are so proud of these students as they complete their high school careers and select where to continue their educations,” said Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness initiatives. “This community of scholars came together three years ago as high school freshmen. They have grown tremendously intellectually and emotionally and are poised to become great leaders.”

To learn more about the College Prep Program and Washington University’s efforts to support St. Louis students, visit The Pipeline.