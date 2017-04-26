Mellon Mays Fellows cohort named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The latest cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship has been named.

Funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in New York, the program aims to increase diversity in higher education by supporting undergraduate research and by encouraging talented but underrepresented students to pursue doctorates in the humanities and the social sciences.

The fellowship includes funding for undergraduate research focused on humanities or social science projects related to diversity, identity and social justice; faculty mentoring; and a supportive network. The university’s program includes a weekly for-credit seminar.

To learn more about the students’ interests and research projects, visit the Ampersand.