Memorial service for Egon Schwarz

A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Whittemore House for Egon Schwarz, the Rosa May Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Schwarz died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, following a stroke. He was 94.

The Whittemore House is at 6440 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, Mo., 63105.