Millman receives career development award from diabetes foundation

Jeffrey R. Millman, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2017 Career Development Award from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Millman, who is also an assistant professor of biomedical engineering, will use the $750,000 grant to continue his work on new approaches for treating diabetes.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.