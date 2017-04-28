Music student has work performed in Berlin

Undergraduate Ethan Evans, a sophomore in Arts & Sciences majoring in music and in international and area studies, had an original choral composition, “Lily Valley,” performed at the Konzerthaus in Berlin on March 30. Evans is also a composition student under the Department of Music’s Christopher Stark.

The German a cappella ensemble Sjaella had premiered the piece at the Berlin Philharmonic in October 2016. The group again performed the composition in March as part of “Across the Border,” a series showcasing deliberate crossings between musical genres, such as classical, jazz, folk music and hip-hop.

The concert series was intended to be accessible across generations. Following the performance, the audience and performers engaged in discussion to gain greater insight on the composition’s artistic mode and interpretative value.