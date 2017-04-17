Obituary: Schlitt, law school student, 38

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Brian Schlitt, 38, first year student at the School of Law, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, following a brief illness.

“The entire law school community is shocked and saddened by Brian’s death,” said Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law and Howard & Caroline Cayne Professor of Law. “Brian was a dedicated, hard-working student who excelled in his coursework and was passionate about understanding the law. He will be truly missed.”

Schlitt was born August 24, 1978 in Belleville, Illinois. He graduated from Freeburg Community High School in 1996. He earned an associate degree in visual arts from Southwestern Illinois College in 2001 and a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2004.

After running his own computer graphics company, Vergence Graphics, he decided to change professions and enrolled at the School of Law.

Visitation hours will be from 4-8 p.m. April 18 and 9-10 a.m. April 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg, Illinois. A mass celebrating Schlitt’s life will be held April 19 at the church.

The family requests that memorials be sent to the Washington University School of Law, Attn: Monica Lewis, Campus Box 1248, One Brookings Drive St. Louis, MO 63130-4899.