Proposals are being sought for the Marion Horstmann Online Teaching Innovation Grant, which funds development of outstanding online teaching and learning strategies. Applications are due June 15.
Proposals are being sought for the Marion Horstmann Online Teaching Innovation Grant, which funds development of outstanding online teaching and learning strategies. Applications are due June 15.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.