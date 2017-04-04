Relay for Life event this weekend

This year’s Relay for Life event will take place starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Francis Field. The 12-hour event raises funds for the American Cancer Society and its work toward cancer prevention and treatment.
