Road, parking lot closures May 1-5 at Danforth Campus east end

In preparation for the May 5 groundbreaking ceremony for the east end transformation project on the Danforth Campus, there will be some temporary road closures starting Monday May 1, and parking lot closures on Friday, May 5.

From May 1-10, parking will not be available on westbound and eastbound Brookings Drive and westbound Brookings Drive will be closed to all through traffic.

On May 5, parking will not be available on the parking lots east of Brookings Hall, eastbound Brookings Drive will be closed to all through traffic, and Hoyt Drive will be closed from 3:30-5 p.m. during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Drivers are encouraged to park at West Campus and take the shuttle or MetroLink using their U-Pass to the Danforth Campus.

Shuttles are running Monday through Friday from West Campus to the Danforth Campus every 15 minutes, with service beginning at West Campus at 7 a.m., and the last pickup at Mallinckrodt Center at 10 p.m.

Visit Parking & Transportation Services’ website for more details on the shuttles and other alternative transportation options. Visit Metro’s website for the MetroLink station schedules, including the Forsyth Station at West Campus.