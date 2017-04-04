Student Parent Awareness Week planned

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Student Parent Awareness Week, a week full of activities on campus for graduate students and their children, is planned April 10-14, beginning with “Bring Your Child to Campus Day” Monday.

Learn more about the week of events. RSVP here for the panel discussion on Friday, April 14.