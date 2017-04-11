Take part in used shoe drive

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The university is again taking part in a used shoe drive. Donations to Shoeman Water Projects help raise funds to provide clean water in developing countries. The drive runs until May, and there are several drop-off locations on the Danforth Campus.

Learn more on the sustainability site.