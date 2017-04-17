A Technology Town Hall will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Connor Auditorium on the Medical Campus. Interested faculty, staff and students can also view the presentation by Skype. New technology to simplify university work will be demonstrated.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.