What started 110 years ago as the “Grand Gigantic Galaxy of Gorgeous Glittering Generalities” is now Thurtene, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival. Washington University in St. Louis expects to welcome thousands of revelers to campus this weekend for thrill rides, live performances and fair foods.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. The carnival is located in front of Brookings Hall.

“This year’s fair will have it all,” said Briana Belfiore, a member of Thurtene, the junior honorary. “There will be a cappella, improv and other student group performances, homemade waffle sticks and a fry booth manned by brothers of Zeta Beta Tau, where carnival goers can bring any food they would like to be fried.”

Other highlights include a miniature soccer field, a visit from Fredbird and student-constructed facades, custom-built theaters where Greek organizations partner to stage original productions.

This year’s community partner is the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Check Thurtene’s website or Twitter feed for weather updates.