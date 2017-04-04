Vierstra named Fellow of American Society of Plant Biologists

The American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB) has named Washington University in St. Louis’ Richard Vierstra a Fellow of ASPB. Vierstra is the George and Charmaine M. Mallinckrodt Professor in Arts & Sciences.
Established in 2007, the Fellow of ASPB award is granted in recognition of distinguished and long-term contributions to plant biology and service to the society.
ASPB is a professional scientific society, based in Rockville, Md., that is devoted to the advancement of the plant sciences worldwide. The society publishes two of the most widely cited plant science journals, The Plant Cell and Plant Physiology.
