The View From Here 4.10.17

Glenn C. Conroy and Jane E. Phillips-Conroy were honored April 3 at a reception marking the couple’s retirement from the School of Medicine. The two are revered by medical students for their skill and dedication in teaching the “Human Anatomy and Development” course, which they have been teaching since joining the faculty in 1983. (Photo: Robert Boston/Washington University)
Olin Veterans Association President Danny Henry (second from right) on March 30 presented The Boeing Co. with the 2017 Order of the Bear for the corporation’s generous support of the OVA during the group’s Dining Out event. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)
Students from the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls took part in bioplastics experiments in the lab of Marcus Foston, of the School of Engineering and an I-CARES researcher, as part of the Institute for School Partnership’s “Researcher for a Day.” (Photo: Courtney Chazen)
The Washington University track-and-field program totaled 13 first-place finishes April 1, the final day of the WashU Invitational as the Bears women and men both led the 12-team field at Bushyhead Track. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The newly opened link connecting garages and buildings on the Medical Campus helps people avoid the weather on rainy days. (Photo: Robert Boston/ Washington University)
The Congress of the South 40 held its annual Residential College Olympics on the South 40 Swamp on March 25. Students took part in competitions and cheered for their res college. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
More fun from the Residential College Olympics. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
