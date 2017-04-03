The View From Here 4.3.17

The 27th annual Pow Wow at Washington University took place March 25 in the Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Another image from the annual Pow Wow, which began with the Grand Entry ceremony. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton hosted a reception March 27 at Harbison House for employees who have worked at Washington University for 25 years. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Climate scientist David Easterling, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gave an Assembly Series lecture discussing climate change March 28 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Students, faculty and supporters of the Gephardt Institute’s Civic Scholars program at Washington University gathered March 28 in Goldberg Formal Lounge for a reception honoring Civic Scholars who are graduating in 2017. Matthew Bakko presents with Laken Sylvander her graduation stole. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Olin Business School Dean Mark Taylor, a native of Great Britain, hosted a tea for faculty, students and staff March 28 in Knight Hall. The event kicked off Olin’s Centennial Celebration. Here, Taylor visits with Lillie Ross, a senior, and Konstantina Kiousis, senior lecturer. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Olin faculty, students and staff gathered in Frick Forum March 30 for a centennial celebration, complete with a selfie booth, birthday cake and balloon drop. On March 30, 1917, the Board of Trustees approved the charter for a business school at Washington University. Founded as the School of Commerce and Finance, it offered a single degree in undergraduate business. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
