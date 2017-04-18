Zafar named director of Mellon Mays program

Rafia Zafar is taking the helm as director of Washington University in St. Louis’ Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship program.
Zafar is a professor of English, of African and African-American studies and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences.
Jeffrey McCune, an associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies and of African and African-American studies, has been the director since fall 2014.
Read more about the program’s leadership in the Ampersand.
