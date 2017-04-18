Zafar named director of Mellon Mays program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Rafia Zafar is taking the helm as director of Washington University in St. Louis’ Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship program.

Zafar is a professor of English, of African and African-American studies and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences.

Jeffrey McCune, an associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies and of African and African-American studies, has been the director since fall 2014.

