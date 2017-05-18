2017 Excellence in Nursing Awards announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four School of Medicine nurses have received the 2017 Excellence in Nursing Award from St. Louis Magazine, and six others were finalists in the program.

The eighth annual awards honor local nurses who have made a difference in the lives of their patients and colleagues.

The award winners, announced in April, are:

Cathy Scott, a nursing supervisor in medical oncology.

Jenn Ledbetter, a pediatric nurse practitioner in orthopedic surgery.

Karen Brown, a nurse practitioner in neurosurgery.

And Carol Recklein, a research nurse coordinator in endocrinology and metabolism.

To learn more about the finalists and other details, visit the School of Medicine site.