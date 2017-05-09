Bolden named director of parking and transportation

Gwendolyn Bolden has been appointed director of Parking & Transportation at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology management.

Bolden is a certified administrator of public parking accredited by the University of Virginia and has worked at universities and municipalities across the nation. She starts July 1.

Bolden most recently served as director of parking and transportation at University of Oregon and has helped manage parking operations at University of Texas at San Antonio, University of North Carolina Wilmington and University of California, Berkeley.

Bolden arrives just as Washington University is making changes to its current parking and transportation system to accommodate construction on the east end of the Danforth Campus. The university is transitioning to a zone parking system, has implemented a permit lottery, added a shuttle system to West Campus and added a ParkSmart option.

“We conducted a nationwide search for a veteran administrator with a strong track record for implementation and leadership,” Carter said. “Gwendolyn has that experience and is dedicated to creating a system that works for students, staff, faculty and visitors. We look forward to having her join the talented staff in Parking & Transportation Services as we proceed.”

As a member of the Regional Parking Association and the International Parking Association, Bolden is at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. Bolden said she is eager to bring those ideas to Washington University.

“I have come to realize that parking may not be rocket science, but it is vitally important in our society,” Bolden said. “I enjoy contributing to the greater task and playing a part in bringing great minds together to collaborate, create and change the world.”