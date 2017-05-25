Campus Kitchen seeks summer volunteers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Campus Kitchen at Washington University seeks volunteers during the summer to help prepare meals for the hungry. Cooking shifts are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 6 through Aug. 10 at the First Congregational Church, 6501 Wydown Blvd.

Sign up here to volunteer. Email washucampuskitchen@gmail.com with questions or to inquire about group volunteer opportunities.