Campus Kitchen seeks summer volunteers

The Campus Kitchen at Washington University seeks volunteers during the summer to help prepare meals for the hungry. Cooking shifts are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 6 through Aug. 10 at the First Congregational Church, 6501 Wydown Blvd.
Sign up here to volunteer. Email washucampuskitchen@gmail.com with questions or to inquire about group volunteer opportunities.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.