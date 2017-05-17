Chancellor’s Graduate Fellowship Program welcomes new group

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chancellor’s Graduate Fellowship Program at Washington University in St. Louis is welcoming 12 new fellows, who will begin their graduate studies this fall. The students will be continuing their education in either Arts & Sciences, the Brown School or the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Established in 1991, the fellowship program provides academic, professional and personal support for academically excellent graduate students interested in enhancing diversity at Washington University and in the professoriate.

Visit the fellowship program page for the list of new fellows.