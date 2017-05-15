DiPersio honored by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

John DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Samuel J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2017 Legacy Leadership Award honoree by the Gateway Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He was recognized May 5 at the society’s Man & Woman of the Year gala at The Chase Park Plaza.

DiPersio, a medical oncologist and bone-marrow transplant specialist, also is deputy director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

The annual Legacy Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the society’s mission of improving the quality of lives of patients with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease or myeloma, and their families.

Originally published by the School of Medicine