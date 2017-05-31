Infection-fighting device wins $25,000 in 2017 Discovery Competition

A medical device built by Washington University in St. Louis undergraduate students to prevent infections in patients using catheters has won $25,000 in the 2017 Discovery Competition, sponsored by the university’s School of Engineering & Applied Science.
The winning team, named Project Starfish, is creating a device that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light (UVC), which kills bacteria, molds, viruses and other pathogens, to continuously and effectively kill bacteria in urinary catheters.
To read more about the tech and the team members, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.
