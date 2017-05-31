Infection-fighting device wins $25,000 in 2017 Discovery Competition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A medical device built by Washington University in St. Louis undergraduate students to prevent infections in patients using catheters has won $25,000 in the 2017 Discovery Competition, sponsored by the university’s School of Engineering & Applied Science.

The winning team, named Project Starfish, is creating a device that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light (UVC), which kills bacteria, molds, viruses and other pathogens, to continuously and effectively kill bacteria in urinary catheters.

