Khazanchi wins Harrison D. Stalker Award

Rohan Khazanchi has been selected to receive the 2017 Harrison D. Stalker Award from the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The award honors the late Harrison D. Stalker, a renowned evolutionary biologist and a world-class photographer. The award is given annually to a graduating biology major whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

Khazanchi is a senior majoring in biology studying neuroscience, with minors in music and in psychological and brain sciences, all in Arts & Sciences. A member of campus a cappella group Mosaic Whispers, Khazanchi also has served both as a residential advisor and as an undergraduate representative to the university’s Board of Trustees. In 2015, he presented a TEDxWUSTL talk on how music can be used for more than just entertainment.

Khazanchi recently completed his senior honors thesis, “Investigating localization and activity-dependent translation of astrocyte mRNA,” under the mentorship of Joseph Dougherty, assistant professor of genetics at the School of Medicine. He plans to attend medical school after graduation.

Khazanchi will receive the Stalker Award during a biology awards ceremony May 17.