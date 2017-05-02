Who Knew WashU? 5.2.17

Question: Which important university landmark took place 65 years ago?

A) All Washington University undergraduate programs opened to African-American students

B) The Department of Biology first awarded the Marion Smith Spector Prize

C) Gerty Cori, a School of Medicine faculty member, became the first American woman to win a Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine

D) Thomas H. Eliot became the chancellor

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).