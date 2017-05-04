Media advisory: May 5 groundbreaking ceremony for east end transformation project

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

WHAT: Washington University in St. Louis is embarking on a major transformation of the east end of its Danforth Campus.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held marking the start of the largest capital investment in the Danforth Campus recent history, with the addition of three new academic buildings, an expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, two new multi-use facilities, an underground parking garage and an expansive new park.

WHO: Participating in the ceremony will be Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton; Life Trustees Stephen F. Brauer and John F. McDonnell, MBA ’14; Trustee Andrew E. Newman; senior Shoshanah M. Shanes, Arts & Sciences, Class of 2017; and east end project donors:

Trustee Donald A. Jubel, BS ’73;

Life Trustee David W. Kemper;

James M. McKelvey Jr., AB ’87, BS ’87;

Board of Trustees Chair Craig D. Schnuck;

Trustee Gary M. Sumers, AB ’75;

Trustee Ann R. Tisch, AB ’76; and

Trustee John D. Weil.

WHERE: The grassy median on Brookings Drive at the foot of Brookings Hall

WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017

MEDIA PARKING: News organizations sending a reporter and/or photographer should call Sue Killenberg McGinn (314-935-5254, office; or 314-603-6008, cell) by 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, to get a parking pass and directions to the reserved parking.

MORE: For more details about the plan to transform the east end of the Danforth Campus and project updates, visit campusnext.wustl.edu.