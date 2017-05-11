New class of Civic Scholars named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement has named its Class of 2019 group of Civic Scholars. Sixteen sophomores, in Arts & Sciences and the Sam Fox School, have been chosen for the program’s latest cohort.

Civic Scholars enroll in two years of academic coursework related to civic engagement and receive mentorship and leadership training to prepare them for civic service. Additionally, scholars carry out a major civic project in the summer before their senior year.

To read more about the students and the program, visit the Gephardt Institute website.