Obituary: Robert C. Drews, professor emeritus, former trustee, 86

Robert C. Drews, MD, a professor emeritus of clinical ophthalmology at Washington University School of Medicine, died May 9, 2017, at his home in St. Louis, following a stroke. He was 86.

Drews was an ophthalmologist, photographer, inventor of numerous medical instruments for the eye, and former member of the Washington University Board of Trustees. He had a lifelong connection to the university, graduating from the College of Arts & Sciences in 1951 and the School of Medicine in 1955.

The long association between Drews and the university included his residency in ophthalmology from 1956 to 1959, during which he served as chief resident in 1958-59. After residency, he had a two-year stint in the Navy, serving at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, before returning to St. Louis to go into private practice and teach in the Department of Ophthalmology.

“Bob Drews had a deep and longstanding relationship with Washington University that made a profound impact on our students, faculty and the greater university community,” said Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. “His lifelong commitment helped Washington University to grow and thrive in ways that would not have been possible without his generosity and leadership.”

Drews and his late wife, Lorene Drews, were key benefactors of the university, endowing the Dr. and Mrs. Robert C. Drews Scholarship to support students at the School of Medicine, as well as the Robert C. Drews Distinguished Professorship in Ophthalmology. They also were benefactors of numerous cultural institutions in St. Louis.

