Pollak named American Economic Association Distinguished Fellow

The American Economic Association (AEA) elected Robert A. Pollak, the Hernreich Distinguished Professor of Economics at Olin Business School and in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, a 2017 Distinguished Fellow.

The fellow awards recognize the lifetime research contributions of distinguished economists; Pollak will accept the honor during an AEA meeting in January 2018 in Philadelphia.

Pollak’s research interests include environmental policy, demography and the economics of families. His advances in cost-of-living index theory are standard references in the field.

To learn more about Pollak and the the AEA, visit the AEA site.