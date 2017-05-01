Pollak named American Economic Association Distinguished Fellow

The American Economic Association (AEA) elected Robert A. Pollak, the Hernreich Distinguished Professor of Economics at Olin Business School and in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, a 2017 Distinguished Fellow.
The fellow awards recognize the lifetime research contributions of distinguished economists; Pollak will accept the honor during an AEA meeting in January 2018 in Philadelphia.
Pollak’s research interests include environmental policy, demography and the economics of families. His advances in cost-of-living index theory are standard references in the field.
To learn more about Pollak and the the AEA, visit the AEA site.
