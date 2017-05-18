Seniors receive university’s top student honors

At the Chancellor’s Dinner for Graduating Seniors, held May 15 at the Marriott Grand Hotel, Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton presented 19 seniors with the university’s top student honors.

They are: the Ethan A.H. Shepley Award, which recognizes student leadership, scholarship and service to the campus community; the W. Alfred Hayes Award, given to student athletes who have led by personal example; and the A. Gwendolyn Drew Award, which recognizes students of superior academic standing who have contributed positively to varsity athletics. Notably, Lizzy Crist (pictured, front row, far right) received all three awards.